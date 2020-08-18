Rey Mysterio Returns, Helps Dominik Attack Seth Rollins And Murphy On WWE RAW

Last week, Seth Rollins punished Dominik Mysterio with a pair of kendo sticks right after the two signed their WWE SummerSlam match contracts. This week, Dominik Mysterio took his revenge in full as he attacked Seth Rollins and Murphy with the help of his father, Rey Mysterio. On Monday Night RAW, Rey Mysterio also announced that he will be cheering his son from ringside at SummerSlam. The segment between The Mysterios and The Monday Night Messiah gave a huge bump to the upcoming street fight, which will also be Dominik Mysterio's debut fight in WWE.

According to various reports, Dominik Mysterio will lose at WWE SummerSlam 2020 but go on to take down Seth Rollins and team with the help of his father, Rey Mysterio. There is some speculation that after Dominik Mysterio takes down Seth Rollins and cements his position in WWE, Rey Mysterio will retire from the company. Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio are scheduled to face each other in Street Fight at SummerSlam which will take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers).

WWE RAW results: Rey Mysterio and Dominik attack Seth Rollins and Murphy

Rey Mysterio appeared in the ring with his son Dominik and revealed that he will be present at SummerSlam to see his son "kick Seth Rollins’ a**". Dominik thanked his father but said he knew what he was getting into when he signed his WWE contract. Rey Mysterio praised his son before claiming that it would be very bad for The Monday Night Messiah if he comes anywhere near them tonight. Seth Rollins interrupted Rey Mysterio’s promo by appearing on the big screen and accused Rey Mysterio of putting his son in danger.

Seth Rollins said that Rey Mysterio could have saved his son if he would have accepted his place and retired from WWE. Rollins then claimed that at WWE SummerSlam 2020, he’s going to sacrifice Rey Mysterio’s name along with his legacy. Rey Mysterio then dared the former champion to come out, with Rollins telling them not to move in response. After Seth Rollins and Murphy appeared in the ring, Rey Mysterio distracted the two as Dominik attacked the heels with a pair of kendo sticks from behind. The two punished the heels for a couple of minutes before Murphy saved Seth Rollins.

Image credits: WWE.com