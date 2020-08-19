WWE RAW Viewership Drops Significantly Despite Rey Mysterio’s Return & Orton-HBK Segment

This week’s WWE RAW saw some impressive segments as fans witnessed multiple incredible turns of events in a three-hour episode. The show was headlined by the segment between Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels where The Viper ended up attacking the Hall of Famer. Fans also saw the return of Rey Mysterio as the Master of 619 helped his son Dominik punish Seth Rollins and Murphy. A-list WWE superstars like Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley and others also made an appearance on this week’s WWE RAW.
#TheViper just PUNTED @ShawnMichaels!— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
It's @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship SUNDAY at #SUMMERSLAM!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/o72qw4kL2D
Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (August 17, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.643 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This week's numbers represent more doom and gloom for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 1.722 million viewers. The first hour of the latest episode drew 1.730 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.697 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.502 million viewers. However, it should be noted that the show drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is 0.1 per cent more than last week’s episode.
