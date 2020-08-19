WWE RAW Viewership Drops Significantly Despite Rey Mysterio’s Return & Orton-HBK Segment

This week’s WWE RAW saw some impressive segments as fans witnessed multiple incredible turns of events in a three-hour episode. The show was headlined by the segment between Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels where The Viper ended up attacking the Hall of Famer. Fans also saw the return of Rey Mysterio as the Master of 619 helped his son Dominik punish Seth Rollins and Murphy. A-list WWE superstars like Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley and others also made an appearance on this week’s WWE RAW.

Also Read l WWE News: Rey Mysterio returns, helps Dominik attack Seth Rollins and Murphy

Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (August 17, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.643 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This week's numbers represent more doom and gloom for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 1.722 million viewers. The first hour of the latest episode drew 1.730 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.697 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.502 million viewers. However, it should be noted that the show drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is 0.1 per cent more than last week’s episode.

Also Read l CM Punk asks Rey Mysterio to shave Seth Rollins’ head after Rollins attacks Dominik on RAW

WWE RAW viewership: WWE RAW’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

July 20, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Also Read l WWE News: Seth Rollins talks about Rey Mysterio feud; names wrestlers who have stepped up in 2020

WWE RAW viewership: All that happened on this week’s WWE RAW

Retribution attacks WWE's production truck, interrupts Drew McIntyre's promo

Apollo Crews defeats Shelton Benjamin via pinfall

24/7 Championship: Shelton Benjamin defeats R-Truth (c) via pinfall

Angel Garza defeats Ivar via pinfall

Natalya defeats Mickie James via count-out

Shayna Baszler & Asuka defeat Bayley & Sasha Banks in a non-title match

Peyton Royce defeats Ruby Riott via pinfall

Dolph Ziggler defeats Erik on RAW Underground

Rey Mysterio and Dominik attacked Seth Rollins and Murphy

Bobby Lashley, MVP & Shelton Benjamin defeat Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Mustafa Ali in an elimination match

Montez Ford defeats Andrade via pinfall

Randy Orton attacked Shawn Michaels before taking Drew McIntyre out with an RKO

Also Read l Cody Rhodes hails Rey Mysterio as the “greatest luchador,” opens up on signing him to AEW

Image credits: WWE.com