Keith Lee Retains His Title Against Balor, Gargano, To Face Adam Cole Next Week

In an incredible WWE NXT main event match-up, Keith Lee retained his WWE NXT North American title by defeating Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat match. By winning the match, Keith Lee earned a chance to face WWE Champion Adam Cole in a ‘Winner Takes All’ match on July 8. There is heavy speculation that Adam Cole will defeat Keith Lee in the Champion vs Champion match and become the new WWE NXT North American champion.

Reports indicate that WWE started a feud between Karrion Kross and Adam Cole when Scarlett confronted the latter on behalf of her partner a couple of weeks ago. After possibly retaining his title on July 8, Adam Cole is expected to continue his storyline with Karrion Kross. Some reports also claim that Adam Cole will lose his NXT Championship to Karrion Kross and start another feud with Keith Lee for the WWE NXT North American title.

All three men came face-to-face before the referee signalled the start of the match. As soon as the bell rang, the WWE NXT North American Champion manhandled his opponents by tossing and throwing them all around the ring. After returning from the break, fans saw Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano fight each other only for Keith Lee to intervene and take down Gargano. Finn Balor took advantage of the situation as he trapped Keith Lee in a headlock, but Gargano broke the trap by kicking Balor. Johnny Gargano then climbed to the top rope and hit Balor with a DDT. However, as he was about to win the match, Lee entered and broke the pin.

Keith Lee attacked Johnny Gargano, before grabbing his two opponents and throwing them out of the ring at the same time. It took Gargano and Balor working together to take down the champion as they threw him into the steel steps. They fought each other for a few minutes before Lee made his way back into the ring. He hit both Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor with slingshot crossbody before delivering a powerslam to 'The Prince' to win the match and retain his title.

