WWE NXT Results And Highlights: Lee Defeats Balor, Gargano; Lumis Defeats Strong

On this week’s WWE NXT, fans saw NXT North American Champion Keith Lee retain his title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in a Triple-Threat match. By winning the match, Keith Lee also earned a chance to face WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole in a ‘Winner Takes All’ match on July 8. The Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong made an appearance and took on his current rival Dexter Lumis in the co-main event of the show. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE NXT superstars like Karrion Kross, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel González and others also featured on Wednesday night.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano

Keith Lee took down his opponents as soon as the bell rang, but Finn Balor recovered and trapped him in a headlock. The former WWE Universal Champion tried to keep both men at bay, but Lee grabbed both Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano and threw them at the same time. Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano joined forces to attack Lee and throw him out of the ring. They fought each other for a few minutes before Lee made his way back into the ring to take both of them down with a slingshot crossbody. Keith Lee then hit Finn Balor with his finisher to pick up the win.

WWE NXT results: Dexter Lumis defeats Roderick Strong via count-out

After weeks of being tormented by Dexter Lumis, Roderick Strong returned this week in an attempt to overcome his newfound fears. As Roderick Strong was walking towards the ring, he told Bobby Fish that he doesn’t want to compete in the match. He was apprehensive to make contact with Dexter Lumis even after the bell rang and kept telling Bobby Fish that he wasn't ready. Lumis stood completely still for two minutes while Roderick Strong talked to Bobby Fish. Lumis grew tired of waiting and started chasing Roderick Strong. The master of the backbreaker couldn’t fight Lumis and ran away while the referee counted him out.

WWE NXT Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Cameron Grimes defeats Damian Priest

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeats Jake Atlas in a Non-Title Match

Dakota Kai & Raquel González defeats Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

Karrion Kross defeats Bronson Reed

Rhea Ripley beats Aliyah

Dexter Lumis defeats Roderick Strong via count-out

WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano; Lee will face NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All Match on July 8

