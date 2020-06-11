WWE NXT Results And Highlights: Gargano, LeRae Win; Kross Sends A Message To Cole

On this week’s WWE NXT, fans saw WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole face Dexter Lumis in a singles match before receiving a message from former IMPACT Wrestling star Karrion Kross. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee teamed up with Mia Yim to take on the duo of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The night also saw 'The Prince' Finn Balor face his former rival Cameron Grimes and Dakota Kai go up against Kacy Catanzaro. Meanwhile, Drake Maverick made an appearance in the ring and started his first return feud with El Hijo del Fantasma.

WWE NXT Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Results: Karrion Kross sends a message to Adam Cole after the champion defeats Dexter Lumis

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and Dexter Lumis faced each other in an above-average main event. Despite Dexter Lumis delivering a powerhouse performance throughout the match, the NXT Champion won with the help of The Undisputed ERA. After the match, Undisputed ERA beat down Lumis until The Velveteen Dream saved the day. The lights went out, and Scarlett entered the ring. She set an hourglass in the ring for the NXT Champion. The Karrion Kross logo then appeared on the screen, indicating that he will go after Adam Cole and his title.

WWE NXT Results: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae defeat NXT North American Champion Keith Lee & Mia Yim in a Mixed Tag Team Match

Keith Lee and Mia Yim dominated the match from the start until Candice LeRae managed to take down Yim with a sneak attack. The Garganos then targeted Keith Lee and eventually took him down with every move in their arsenal. However, 'The HBIC' got back and stopped Johnny Gargano from pinning her partner. Candice LeRae delivered a Sole Food finisher followed by a springboard moonsault to Yim for a near-fall. Later in the match, Yim got knocked off the apron indirectly by her partner which gave Johnny Gargano enough time to perform a roll-up to win the match.

