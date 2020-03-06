Kevin Nash, X-Pac And Other NWo Members To Appear On WWE SmackDown For Special Show

It’s almost time for WrestleMania 36 and WWE Universe is expecting some major twists and turns in the near future. John Cena is already back in the mix, Goldberg has got his hands on the Universal Championship and The Undertaker has managed to win the Tuwaiq Trophy at WWE Super ShowDown. It seems that the old school wrestling days are back. To add something more, WWE has announced the return of nWo on A Moment of Bliss this Friday.

WWE SmackDown: nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman) are set to return this Friday

The official social media handles of WWE confirmed that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman are set to sit down with Alexa Bliss and discuss their career in the upcoming segment of A Moment of Bliss this Friday. Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman (nWo) have been inducted in this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. They are expected to open up about it on A Moment of Bliss.

Apart from the nWo, The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella), JBL and Batista are also inducted in the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE Hall of Fame event is going to take place on April 2, three days before WrestleMania 36.

WWE SmackDown: The best moments of nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman)

Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman are collectively known as the nWo and they are considered to be one of the biggest pioneers of old school wrestling. During the Attitude Era, nWo dominated the entire WWE universe. Kevin Nash was the one who broke Goldberg’s undefeated streak of 173 opponents.

(Image courtesy:WWE.com)