Sukhwinder Grewal Set To Become India's Latest WWE Superstar After Training Under Khali

Indian talents in WWE have been on a constant rise since the introduction of Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali onto the big platform, and it appears unlikely to stop anytime soon. After Saurav Gujjar’s breakout WWE NXT campaign and Shanky Singh’s opportunity of training at WWE Performance Centre, another Indian wrestler has now chosen to walk the WWE path. Here’s everything WWE fans need to know about Sukhwinder Grewal, the upcoming wrestler from India.

WWE: Another Indian wrestler ‘Sukhwinder Grewal’ has made it to the WWE Performance Centre

The official Instagram and Twitter handle of WWE India posted the picture of a 7’2" tall Sukhwinder Grewal and Indian fans have been buzzing with excitement since then. According to the social media posts, Sukhwinder Grewal is a native of Jagraon (Punjab) who weighs 144 kgs and keeps an interest in basketball. Just like Shanky Singh, Sukhwinder Grewal is also trained by The Great Khali. WWE fans, therefore, expect a lot from the upcoming Indian wrestler.

As per reports, Sukhwinder Grewal was rejected by WWE multiple times but the Indian wrestler never lost hope. After years of failed attempts, Grewal finally managed to grab his ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ as he is WWE’s latest pick from India. He has been training at The Great Khali’s wrestling academy for a long time, and he will now continue doing that at the WWE Performance Centre.

After years of failed attempts, The 'once in a lifetime opportunity' finally came knocking in for Sukhwinder Grewal who has been trained at The #GreatKhali's wrestling academy.



Sanky Singh and Sukhwinder Grewal have reportedly begun training at WWE Performance Centre

The Indian wrestlers have already begun training at the WWE Performance Centre and they are expected to make their in-ring debuts in the near future. Sukhwinder Grewal has already posted his pictures at the Performance Centre through his official Instagram handle and Indian fans are seemingly excited to witness him in action. Here’s a glimpse of Sukhwinder Grewal and other Indian wrestlers from the Performance Centre.

