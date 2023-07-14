Kevin Owens gives a huge shout-out to the Usos for elevating the level of Tag Team titles

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took the WWE Universe through an emotional rollercoaster when they fought the Usos on night one of WrestleMania 39. The match had near falls after near falls and in the end, when Sami Zayn pinned Jey Uso, it became a spectacle that will stay with the fans forever. After winning the tag titles, the duo kept on fighting the Bloodline until the faction eventually ended in a civil war. Reminiscing about their victory, Kevin Owens credited the Usos for lifting the stature of the tag team gold and made their reign the standard that he and Zayn have to achieve.

Kevin Owens praises The Usos for elevating the stature of tag titles

Kevin Owens praised The Usos' tag team title reign and stated that he and Sami Zayn want to live up to it.

In a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," Owens stated that The Usos had done a lot to keep the titles relevant, and he wants to do the same.

"One of the things that I was concerned about before winning them [tag team titles] was that when we did get them, I want to live up to The Usos title reign because they ... they did a lot for these titles," he said. "They worked very hard to get them to the point where they could main event WrestleMania ... That's, you know, a lot of credit goes to them for that."

Owens feels that his current tag team title reign with Zayn isn't anywhere near The Usos' dominant run and that they have to work hard to get to that level.

"So, honestly, I don't feel like we've really — so far, in our run — I don't think we're anywhere near that. I really want to work very hard, to once we're all said and done with these titles and you know somebody else takes them from, I want our run to be talked about in the same vein as The Usos," said Owens.

The Usos are finally getting their due

According to 'The Prizefighter,' The Usos have been underappreciated for a long time but are finally getting their due. Owens stated that he and Zayn will work tirelessly to live up to The Usos' reign and keep the tag titles at the forefront of the stories they tell. The Usos held the 'SmackDown' Tag Team titles for 622 days before losing them to Owens and Zayn at this year's WrestleMania, and they held the "Raw" Tag Team titles for over 300 days during their previous reign.