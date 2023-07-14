WWE star Logan Paul's health drink PRIME banned in Canada over serious health concerns

Prime Energy Drink, a popular beverage endorsed by social media stars Logan Paul and KSI, is causing controversy in Canada, Because of its caffeine content. Canadian health officials recently declared that the energy drink should be recalled from store shelves because it contains more caffeine than the legally allowed limit. Paul has addressed the concerns and has come up with a reply.

Health officials ban Logan Paul's energy drink in Canada

Youtuber turned Boxer turned WWE superstar Logan Paul is again the bearer of headlines. This time, however, it is not because of any of his typical conduct or any high-flying maneuver inside the squared circle of WWE, but rather because of a product he endorses. Canadian health officials announced earlier this week that Prime Energy Drink would be recalled due to its high caffeine content. The drink has 200 milligrams of caffeine content per can, which exceeds the country's recommended limit of 180 milligrams per serving. In comparison, that's roughly the equivalent of two full cans of Red Bull. The caffeine content of the energy drink was deemed excessively high by Health Canada, necessitating its removal from store shelves.

Logan Paul responds on the energy drink conundrum

A bemused Paul took to social media to hit back at all the meanderings that are making waves. Logan Paul has responded, claiming that the energy drink is not even distributed in Canada and that any products sold there were illegally shipped. Here's what he posted.

Prime example of bad media pic.twitter.com/2DtpgicDWM — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 13, 2023

What's next for Logan Paul in WWE?

The Maverick recently participated in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. While he could not grab the briefcase, but he was once again able to impress the WWE universe. He recently had an in-ring mic scuffle with Ricochet and it is expected that the two will come face-to-face in the ring soon.