King Corbin Credits The Undertaker And Triple H For Heavily Influencing His Career

After being drafted to WWE SmackDown, King Corbin has cemented his position on the blue brand roster. He has fought many A-list superstars and even ended the career of WWE legend Kurt Angle. King Corbin was recently interviewed by ChiefsWire. He revealed that he is greatly influenced by WWE COO Triple H and The Undertaker. King Corbin said that both The Undertaker and Triple H have helped him become one of the most hated heels in pro wrestling today. While talking about The Undertaker, King Corbin said that he looked up to the Dead-Man because of his in-ring skills, physique and mentality.

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson's reaction to The Undertaker's claim during TV interview is PRICELESS

"Undertaker is someone I looked up to for his physicality and the mentality, so he’s a guy I grab onto every time he’s around, and he seems very willing to help. And not a lot of guys want to give out secrets, but he helps," said King Corbin.

Also Read l Stone Cold and The Undertaker's 1999 WWE Championship fight makes fans nostalgic

King Corbin then talked about Triple H and revealed that The Game helped him build his character. Corbin said that Triple H helped him since day one. Whenever he used to ask Triple H for help, he used to always answer. King Corbin added that Triple H is the real reason why he has evolved as a wrestler.

"Same with Triple H, he’s been hands-on with me since day one, and he’s always interested in what I’m doing and how I’m doing and how I can evolve, so those guys have played major roles in helping me grow,” said King Corbin.

Also Read l The Undertaker is on WWE NXT superstar Dominik Dijakovic's 2020 wishlist

The Rock praises King Corbin

In the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Rock was seen delivering the rock-bottom to King Corbin. After the show, The Rock took to Instagram and thanked Corbin for the incredible moment. He told King Corbin to keep on honing his skills and developing his character. The Rock then said that King Corbin will go on to do wonders in the WWE ring and hailed him as an entertainer.

Also Read l The Undertaker reveals the importance of this throwback picture to Stone Cold Steve Austin