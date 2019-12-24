The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

The Undertaker Reveals The Importance Of This Throwback Picture To Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE News

The Undertaker recently appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions. On it, the two wrestlers talked about many things. Read on for more.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Undertaker

The Undertaker recently appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions. On it, the two wrestlers talked about many things. During the show, The Undertaker talked about his biggest WWE mistake and how he thought that he was going to debut as an ‘Egg Man’. Recently, WWE shared a throwback picture which features The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and many other WWE superstars. On the show, Stone Cold showed the same picture to The Undertaker and asked him for his reaction.

Also Read l Sting to come out of retirement to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania?

WWE throwback picture

The Undertaker said that the picture brings back many memories and it is significant in different ways. He said that the picture was taken when they were about to end one of their yearly tours. After that tour, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were about to leave WWE and join WCW. The Undertaker revealed that everyone in the picture was drinking, except for Triple H. He added that the picture was iconic because it includes many superstars who went on to change WWE.

Also Read l Goldberg wants a rematch with The Undertaker after a FAILED attempt earlier this year

Also Read l WWE Throwback: When the Undertaker played mind games with Randy Orton

The Undertaker thought he was going to debut as the 'Egg Man'

Later in the show, The Undertaker can be seen talking about his WWE debut. The Undertaker can be seen remembering his early days. He revealed that, before he got into WWE, they used to have a segment which included one big egg. He added that he used to get ‘stomach aches’ just thinking about that egg. He thought that the company will force him to debut as an 'Egg Man'. However, that didn’t happen and The Undertaker made his debut in the 1990 Survivor Series.

Also Read l WWE RAW Highlights: The O.C. win, Rey Mysterio retains US title against Seth Rollins

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START