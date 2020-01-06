The Undertaker Is On WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic's 2020 Wishlist

Many WWE superstars took to Twitter last week and revealed their New Year’s resolutions. Recently, WWE NXT superstar Dominik Dijakovic also revealed his 2020 resolution which surprised a lot of WWE fans. Writing about his 2020 goal, Dominik Dijakovic posted a picture of himself with WWE legend The Undertaker in the WWE ring. Fans were shocked to see the picture and demanded the match to happen. Some also said that the match will be huge for Dominik Dijakovic’s character as he has only wrestled in few major matches after his comeback.

Also Read l WWE NXT's 'Undisputed' Champion Adam Cole wins four 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

On the work front, WWE recently announced a Fatal-Four-Way match between Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest. The winner of the match will go on to face the current North American Champion Roderick Strong in the future. The Fatal-Four-Way match is scheduled to happen in the upcoming episode of WWE NXT.

I’ve been informed that I can’t call Roddy the insult that he actually is, so Roddy, I’m going to win this match and then take your North American Championship, you hygiene product. https://t.co/3zyVfc4J7P — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) January 3, 2020

Also Read l WWE NXT: Here’s the complete list of winners from the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

Dominik Dijakovic’s WWE career

Dominik Dijakovic made his official debut on the December 19, 2018, episode of WWE NXT where he defeated Aaron Mackey. He faced a lot of opponents, but after WrestleMania 35, he started his first main feud with then NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. However, in April, Dijakovic got injured and had to get surgery. It took him almost three months to recover and in July 2019, he made his comeback at an NXT live event.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee and Lio Rush win; Austin Theory makes his debut

After his return, he kept on fighting other WWE NXT superstars and slowly developed a rivalry with "The Undisputed Era'. The rivalry got so big that, Dominik Dijakovic joined forces with Tommaso Ciampa, Kevin Owens and Keith Lee to face them at TakeOver: WarGames in November 2019. At the event, Dijakovic and Team Ciampa defeated them, ending the storyline.

Also Read l WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley remains humble despite beating Shayna Baszler for championship title