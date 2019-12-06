Kofi Kingston Reveals The Reason Behind Not Asking Brock Lesnar For A Rematch

After losing his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in just nine seconds, Kofi Kingston opened up and revealed the reason why he did not ask for a rematch. Kofi and New Day teammates Big E and Xavier Woods recently appeared on After the Bell podcast with SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. The former WWE Championship revealed that he was in no position to ask for a rematch. He said that he lost the match in just nine seconds and that’s the reality. He had nothing to say to Brock Lesnar after that.

“As far as making a case for a rematch, what would my character have to say? 'Give me another shot, Brock! I lost in eight seconds but I'll get you next [time]!”

He said that many of his fans asked him to go fora rematch on Twitter, but he never responded to them. He also said that many fans supported him when he lost the match and he really appreciated that. He said that people should not be angry with him because he is not making decisions in WWE. If the match was to happen, it would have happened.

WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston

WWE Championship was on the line when Kingston faced Lesnar in the main event of SmackDown’s debut episode on FOX. Kingston came to the ring with something to prove and keep his winning streak alive. However, he was unable to do so. As soon as the bell rang, Lesnar caught a fully charged Kingston mid-air and delivered an F-5 to the champ to win the match in just nine seconds.

Then the iconic theme song of Rey Mysterio played and the Luchador arrived with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez entered the ring and took Lesnar down and punished him by delivering several punches to the Beast. Lesnar later fled from the ring with Paul Heyman and his WWE Championship belt. The duo went on to face each other at the Crown Jewel PPV where Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez.

