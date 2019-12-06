WWE Rumours: Randy Orton Was NOT To Be Part Of Monday Night Raw And Here Is Why

The OC went head to head against Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo in a six-man tag team match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The OC picked up a win in this match. After their match, Randy Orton entered the ring and landed an RKO on AJ Styles to end the show.

Vince McMahon alters storyline before Monday Night RAW

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the storyline was supposed to be something else but Vince McMahon changed it in a meeting before the show. Rey Mysterio was reportedly meant to enter the ring to help the Babyface trio. And later on, it was changed to Orton by Vince McMahon.

Randy Orton's RKO on AJ Styles

And for the idea behind Orton’s RKO on AJ Styles to end the show to happen, The OC had to win the match. Now Orton has taken up a storyline for a feud against AJ Styles. Earlier on that WWE RAW episode, Drew McIntyre challenged Orton to arrive at the ring but he backed off later as The OC arrived in that scene.

Watch Babyface trio and Randy Orton

WWE RAW: Randy Orton needs no help

In this storyline, AJ Styles didn’t like that Orton cost him the United States title. Orton was attacked immediately by The OC, leading to the arrival of Mysterio, Ricochet and Carrillo to save Orton. However, Randy Orton, who has had the WWE Championship 9 times, declined help from the 'Babyface' trio. The storyline seems to be heading towards a potential matchup between Randy Orton and AJ Styles, which could perhaps take place at TLC PPV - the last PPV event of 2019.

Randy Orton crashes The O.C.’s victory party with an RKO