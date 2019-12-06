WWE: Here’s The Reason Why WWE Has Not Announced A Single Match For TLC

With the TLC PPV just a few weeks away, WWE is yet to announce the matches to be held at the event. WWE has not announced even a single match for the event, but the ongoing storylines between wrestlers gives fans an idea of what they can expect in the upcoming PPV. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE has been studying viewing patterns for the past few months. They have come to the conclusion that the subscription of the show was highest on the day of PPVs. That’s why they want to keep the expected match card behind closed doors, so that more people could come in and subscribe to their network.

Reports also reveal that the company is earning more money via their network than their everyday roadshows. The company wants to attract more viewers and that’s why they are coming up with new ideas and plans. According to WWE’s official website, the TLC (Tables, Ladders, Chairs) PPV will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2019 (December 16, 2019, in India) at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The show will start at 5:30 AM IST on Monday on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and SonyLIV besides the official WWE website itself.

WWE TLC: Matches that can happen in the upcoming PPV

Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet vs The O.C.

Roman Reigns may face Baron Corbin

Aleister Black may face Buddy Murphy

Daniel Bryan can get a rematch against The Fiend

Seth Rollins may face Kevin Owens

Rusev may face Bobby Lashley

The Viking Raiders may face The OC for the Raw Tag Team Champions

The Kabuki Warriors may face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

