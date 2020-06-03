Kurt Angle Claims Being Unceremoniously Released From WWE Was A 'blessing In Disguise'

After Kurt Angle made a small appearance on last week’s WWE NXT, rumours were swirling that WWE has re-signed the Olympian who they released in April. Kurt Angle shot down those rumours this week by stating that ‘he’s too busy to go back to wrestling.’ While talking to Sports Illustrated, Kurt Angle said that he was offered an opportunity to be Matt Riddle’s manager on WWE SmackDown, but he turned the offer down. “I just have so much going with my business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and I need to make sure it succeeds before I do anything else,” said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle explains why being released by WWE was a 'blessing'

Kurt Angle said that there is so much work at his office that he needs to be there every day to supervise. “It was almost a blessing in disguise that WWE released me. The business started picking up orders, and we’re at a point where I really need to be here,” said Kurt Angle. Kurt Angle ended his answer saying that he is 100 percent sure that he will not wrestle again. However, Kurt Angle said that he will definitely make a casual appearance in WWE in the future.

“I’m almost 100% I won’t wrestle again, but if I did, that’s the direction I would have went. I imagine WWE was going to go with me managing Riddle and then, eventually, probably a match between the two of us.”

Kurt Angle and Matt Riddle’s recent WWE appearance

Kurt Angle’s last in-ring appearance was on the May 27 episode of WWE NXT where he acted as a guest referee in the Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher steel cage pit fight. The match was special as it was Matt Riddle’s last WWE NXT match before moving to the main roster. As soon as Kurt Angle ordered the match to start, Matt Riddle took the fight to Timothy Thatcher. After sharing a couple of blows, Matt Riddle broke Timothy Thatcher's teeth, causing the match to stop.

After returning from the break, Timothy Thatcher took control and punished Matt Riddle with everything in his arsenal. However, 'The Original Bro' soon recovered and hit Thatcher with the Floating Bro. As Riddle was about to deliver his special move, Thatcher dodged and trapped his opponent in the rear-naked choke. The Original Bro passed out and Kurt Angle declared Timothy Thatcher the winner.

