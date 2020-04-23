John Cena Turns 43: When The Ex-WWE Champion Posted About Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar

American professional wrestler John Cena celebrated his 43rd birthday on Friday. John Cena is one of the most popular faces in the world of entertainment, who has been headlining the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for almost two decades now.

The 16-time WWE champion John Cena is immensely active on Instagram and his account is unique in its own way. When most of the celebrities like to post daily updates from their lives, John Cena doesn't believe in that. John Cena posts random photos of celebrities from all over the world, memes, morphed images and anything that he feels would entertain his fans.

John Cena has 13.5 million followers on Instagram while he doesn't follow anyone. The WWE wrestler has posted 2,144 posts on his feed till date. He posts random photos and leaves it for his followers to interpret the image the way they want to. John Cena doesn't add any caption or hashtags to his posts. John Cena's Instagram bio reads “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

It seems like John Cena is also a fan of Indian cricketers. The 43-year-old has posted pictures of Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar etc. on several occasions without any context. As always, he has left for his fans to interpret the meaning of the posts. Let's take a look at the top 4 photos of Indian cricketers that John Cena posted on his Instagram feed.

4. John Cena birthday: John Cena posts Kapil Dev's photo with Amitabh Bachchan

3. John Cena birthday: Sachin Tendulkar's photo from his final Test

2. John Cena birthday: Rahul Dravid's inspiring quote

1. John Cena birthday: Virat Kohli's photo from ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup

IMAGE COURTESY: JOHN CENA TWITTER