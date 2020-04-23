John Cena Turns 43: The Great Khali Sang On John Cena's Birthday Back In 2013; Watch

WWE superstar John Cena turned 43 today and WWE superstars and fans have been relaying their wishes to Cena through social media. Throughout his career in WWE, John Cena has achieved greatness inside and outside the ring which also includes his championship victories. John Cena has been the WWE World Champion 16 times in his career and is one win away from surpassing the legendary Ric Flair.

While a number of WWE superstars wished John Cena this year, The Great Khali’s birthday wishes to John Cena in 2013, still remains one of the most entertaining. Here’s how The Great Khali entertained the entire WWE universe by wishing John Cena on his birthday exactly seven years ago.

Also Read | John Cena birthday: When The 16-time WWE Champ Played Cricket With CSK Star Shane Watson

WWE: The Great Khali sings a John Cena birthday special in 2013

The WWE universe decided to celebrate John Cena’s birthday in 2013 and they pulled off the stunt in one of the best ways possible. The entire WWE roster showed up together in a Monday Night RAW segment and wished John Cena a happy birthday while Cena was inside the ring. Triple H, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Kofi Kingston, The Great Khali and several wrestlers made their way into the arena while everyone from the crowd watched on in surprise.

Also Read | John Cena birthday: When The Ex-WWE Champion Posted About Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar

While Triple H addressed the event with a brief speech, it was The Great Khali who stole the show on John Cena’s birthday. The Indian wrestler took the mic and sang a birthday song for John Cena while the entire WWE universe stood witness in amusement. Laughter erupted from the crowd as soon as The Great Khali burst into song. However, the 16-time World Champion later applauded The Great Khali for his class act.

Also Read | John Cena birthday: John Cena And Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE Feud And Real-life Rivalry Revealed

Also Read | John Cena birthday: Who Has John Cena Dated? John Cena's Girlfriends Ft. Nikki Bella And Shay

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)