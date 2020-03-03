Kurt Angle Hilariously Argues With Wife Over Spaghetti And Olympic Gold Medal: Watch

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared a video on his Instagram account which went viral. In the video, Kurt Angle can be seen teasing his wife Giovanna by eating spaghetti with fork and scissors. The one-minute long video starts with Kurt Angle asking his viewers to keep quite. He then finishes a glass of milk and asks Giovanna to give him some more milk. As Giovanna comes near Kurt Angle, she sees the Hall of Famer eat spaghetti with fork and scissors.

Shocked, Giovanna asks Kurt Angle how can he be so lazy. In reply, Kurt Angle says that he is not lazy while winking towards the camera. To make his wife madder, Kurt Angle says that he competed in an Olympics with a broken neck so he is not lazy. Frustrated, Giovanna said that she is done hearing Kurt Angle talk about the Olympics. She even warned Kurt Angle to not use the ‘Olympics card’ again.

WWE superstars react to Kurt Angle's video

Many WWE Superstars and fans loved the video and reacted to it. Former United States Champion Rey Mysterio shared a smiling emoji, while Peyton Royce reacted by writing, ''Haha.'' Many fans said that they love watching Kurt Angle enjoy his retirement with his family. Some requested the Hall of Famer to return to the WWE ring.

Kurt Angle’s last in-ring appearance was on the August 5, 2019 episode of WWE RAW. Kurt Angle was introduced as a special guest referee for the match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander. Both the fighters took each other out and left Kurt Angle alone in the ring. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt then came to the ring and attacked the former WWE Champion.

