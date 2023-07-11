WWE In Major Dilemma, As Superstar Continues To Be In Injury List Ahead Of SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be held at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan in less than a month’s time. With the premium live event (PLE) fast approaching, the match card for the summer's biggest party of the summer has already started takings shape. While the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has been linked with reports claiming he will defend his titles against Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at SummerSlam on the July 10 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE superstar still not cleared for in-ring return ahead of SummerSlam 2023

As WWE builds up its storylines for SummerSlam 2023, a top superstar remains on the promotion’s injury list. It is none other than Bray Wyatt, whose status has become a major concern for the promotion. Wyatt has remained absent from WWE since February 2023 due to an undisclosed illness.

Wyatt was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley in a plot that included Uncle Howdy (seemingly played by Bo Dallas) and Alexa Bliss. In the meantime, his injury led to everyone else in the storyline being shelved ahead of WrestleMania 39. Moreover, Bobby Lashley has also strangely remained absent from WWE TV.

A report by Fightful Select now claims that Wyatt is still not cleared for an in-ring return. It is understood that the promotion is not focused on making plans for the superstar as he hasn’t been cleared to compete. It is worth noting that Bray Wyatt returned to the promotion in October 2022 and wrestled LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Another WWE superstar cleared of injuries ahead of SummerSlam 2023

Meanwhile, the report by Fightful Select also spoke in length about another superstar who has remained absent due to injury. As per Fightful’s report, Johnny Gargano is no longer injured and was involved in the recent episode of Raw.

While his appearance at SummerSlam 2023 is still not certain, there are rumors that he could team up with his former teammate Tommaso Ciampa to reform DIY, one of the most dominant tag teams in NXT.