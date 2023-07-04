WWE creative had a lot of fear regarding finish of Bloodline: Civil War match- Report

The undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in 1294 days by none other than his cousin Jey Uso. While Jey broke his cousin’s monumental streak that last for more than 3 years, pinning Reigns resulted in a win for The Usos against Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of Money In The Bank 2023. The four Bloodline members clashed in the main event of the saw, in the segment billed, The Bloodline Civil War.

This comes around a month ahead of the WWE SummerSlam 2023 PPV

Roman Reigns’s shoulders were counted down since December 2019 at MITB

Jey Uso is now expected to challenge Roman Reigns for a solo match at SummerSlam 2023

Was WWE against the idea of Jey Uso pinning down Roman Reigns?

A recent report by WrestleVote claims WWE’s creative officials were initially against the idea of Roman Reigns getting pinned before he loses his title. Reigns has enjoyed immense success at the top of the WWE roaster by holding the Universal title since April 23 2020. He then clinched the WWE title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 to become the undisputed champion. Meanwhile, as per the report, here’s what the insider account said.

There was a feeling of trepidation from a high-ranking creative member in crafting the finish for this past Saturdays Bloodline match. A strong argument that Reigns shouldn’t be pinned prior to losing the title was present throughout the process.

With reports now linking the undisputed champion to a championship match against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023, fans now await an official confirmation by the WWE. It is worth noting that the duo earlier clashed for the universal championship in late 2020, before eventually forming the Bloodline tag team.

What’s next for Roman Reigns after defeat at Money In The Bank?

Meanwhile, Reigns will be put on trial during the upcoming episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown via a Tribal Court by The Usos. The Usos announced the development on their joint social media account on July 3. “This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOne.” the tweet read.

It is worth noting that in the last tribal court organised by The Bloodline in January, Sami Zayn was put on trial, which ultimately led to his exit from the stable. While Zayn initially passed the trial, he later went on to betray them to save his friend Kevin Owens. Zayna and Owens then formed a tag team and defeated the Usos to become the undisputed tag team champions.