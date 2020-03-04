Kurt Angle Reveals Why Brock Lesnar Loved Competing In UFC More Than WWE

In 2004, Brock Lesnar left WWE to try his luck in the National Football League (NFL). However, his NFL days were short-lived as he got involved in a life-threating accident. Brock Lesnar’s motorbike crashed into a mini-van. It ended up seriously injuring The Beast in the process. Brock Lesnar suffered a broken jaw, a broken left hand, a bruised pelvis and a pulled groin. It took him months to return to training, but his groin injury didn’t let him continue. In 2005, Brock Lesnar officially bid goodbye to the Minnesota Vikings and NFL.

Two years later, a fully recovered Brock Lesnar found a new passion - Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). In the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, Brock Lesnar’s WWE colleague Kurt Angle revealed that Brock Lesnar loved MMA and the lifestyle that came with it. Kurt Angle said Brock Lesnar hated WWE because he had to wrestle for 200 days a year. However, in MMA, Brock Lesnar had to fight only one day in months.

Also Read l Kurt Angle hilariously argues with wife over spaghetti and Olympic gold medal: Watch

Kurt Angle reveals why Brock Lesnar loved MMA

Kurt Angle added that Brock Lesnar is a ‘private guy’. The WWE Hall of Famer said that Brock Lesnar loved to stay at his home and practice for his upcoming MMA matches. Kurt Angle said that Brock Lesnar also loved to hunt and fish. He got more time to do those things when he was doing MMA. Brock Lesnar also loved to spend time with his family and his MMA lifestyle gave him more time to interact with his family and friends.

“Brock Lesnar liked the MMA lifestyle. It was training at home for six months and then going to an event one time to fight. That’s Brock’s cup of tea,” said Kurt Angle.

Also Read l Batista and Kurt Angle offer a glimpse into Brock Lesnar's persona outside the ring

In 2007, Brock Lesnar signed a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Within one year, he became the UFC Heavyweight champion. He headlined many UFC PPVs but took a lot of time off because of diverticulitis. In 2011, Lesnar left UFC and signed a contract with WWE. In an April 2012 episode of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar returned and confronted John Cena.

Also Read l Elimination Chamber: When John Cena went up against Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels and others

Also Read l Kurt Angle opens up about getting injured during WWE fights in his prime