Kurt Angle Opens Up About Getting Injured During WWE Fights In His Prime

WWE is a kayfabe event. The fights are considered to be staged and choreographed. That said, numerous WWE wrestlers have faced horrific injuries while fighting. Kurt Angle has finally opened up about what it feels like after being hit and dropped on your head inside the ring.

WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals what it feels like being hurt in WWE

"I've been asked loads of times but I’ve not been able to describe it."@RealKurtAngle and @RealCFrampton discuss what it's like being hit and dropped on your head in the ring, and how to manage that pain🥇 pic.twitter.com/fu8LDUmSsI — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) February 13, 2020

During his conversation with boxer Carl Frampton, Kurt Angle opened up about his injuries. He left the WWE universe stunned with his answers. Kurt Angle, who won an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck, claimed that he has been asked about his injuries a lot of times. However, he could never describe his feelings.

The WWE veteran still recalls the moment when he was thrown on his head and his neck broke. Kurt Angle was not allowed to wrestle because of his neck injury. However, thanks to god’s grace, he found a doctor who allowed him to compete despite having a broken neck. As a result, Kurt Angle went on to achieve a gold medal at the Olympics.

Apart from Kurt Angle, Carl Frampton also revealed that getting punched in your face is one of the most horrific things that can happen inside a ring. The young boxer said that he is used to the pain and it does not seem abnormal.

