John Cena Quotes Anxiety In Recent Tweet, Highlights Impact Of Mental Health Issue

John Cena is known to inspire people and especially his fans. His Twitter is filled with inspiring quotes and recently he shared a tweet about ‘anxiety’. John Cena claimed that everyone gets anxiety and people should deal with in the best way they can. “Anxiety gets to us all. No need to make it a deal until it’s a deal, when it’s a deal, deal with it the best you can,” John Cena wrote.

Anxiety gets to us all. No need to make it a deal until it’s a deal, when it’s a deal, deal with it the best you can. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 21, 2020

Also Read l WWE: WWE on FOX teases John Cena’s retirement at SummerSlam PPV: WWE News

Within a few hours, John Cena’s tweet went viral and currently, it has more than 53,000 likes and 12,000 comments. Many fans praised John Cena for sharing the intellectual tweet and asked him to keep on doing the great work. Some also called John Cena an inspiration and claimed that they have made a habit of reading John Cena’s messages daily. “You are all over my timeline with your intellectual tweets and reading them make me feel so much better,” wrote a fan. “Sir, you are an inspiration,” another commented. “John Cena is a legend,” the third commented.

Also Read l WWE: Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return cancelled, Beast not returning ‘anytime soon’

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), occasional anxiety is an expected part of life. You might feel anxious when faced with a problem at work, before taking a test, or before making an important decision. But an anxiety disorder is a much bigger problem. For a person with an anxiety disorder, the anxiety does not go away and can get worse over time.

NIH claims that there are multiple types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and various phobia-related disorders. Anxiety disorders can interfere with daily activities such as job performance, school work and relationships.

Also Read l WWE: McIntyre agrees to Ziggler's rematch demand for the WWE Championship: WWE News

John Cena Twitter: John Cena tweets about guilt and joy

A couple of days ago, John Cena shared a tweet about guilt & joy. John Cena suggested that people should allow joy in their lives as it helps you deal with guilt. “When times are difficult often we feel guilty experiencing joy. Allow joy in your life. Joy during such difficulty shouldn’t make you feel guilty. Use it as a way to remain aware of issues, be genuinely grateful for the good you do have and spread that joy to those in need,” John Cena wrote.

Also Read l WWE: Drew McIntyre retains his WWE Championship by defeating Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules

Image Source: WWE.com