Lana Excited For Wrestlemania 36 As On-screen BF Bobby Lashley Takes On Aleister Black

WWE Diva Lana is very excited for the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 which will be aired on the WWE Network on April 4 & 5 respectively. It is an event that that was held behind closed doors due to the global pandemic that has created a huge impact all over the world.

Even though Lana will not be seen in action, she will be accompanying her on-screen boyfriend i.e. the former ECW Champion Bobby Lashley to the ring who will be in action against Aleister Black in a singles match. Meanwhile, the Lana has also showered praise on Black as well.

'My Bobby is in this Wrestlemania': Lana

"It's gonna be incredible. There are some great matches lined up for this one night. My Bobby is in this Wrestlemania and I am in this Wrestlemania as well Aleister Black is an incredible competitor and athlete. It's gonna be a great one for my Bobby", said Lana during an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

Meanwhile, the WWE Diva also said what that all the Wrestlemania events that she has been a part of in the previous years have all been special for her without singling out any of the showpiece events.

Lana picks Randy Orton over Edge

Meanwhile, Lana also picked the Apex Predator Randy Orton to come out on top against the Rated-R-Superstar Edge. The former World Tag Team champions will be competing in the Last Man Standing match at Wrestlemania.

"I would say Randy Orton would come out on top because he is the 'Viper' and he is so brilliant. As far as I have studied Randy, he is so smart. Even Edge is a great athlete as well but it is unfortunate that he had to retire early. I am predicting Randy to win because he is incredible and he is one of my favorite WWE superstars of all time," she added.

