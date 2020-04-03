WrestleMania Throwback: When Edge Speared Mick Foley Into The Fire At WrestleMania 22

After being in exile for almost a decade, former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Edge stunned the wrestling universe by making his way back into the ring at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. After a commendable performance on his return, Edge and Randy Orton re-ignited their iconic rivalry as they are currently slated to battle each other in the upcoming WrestleMania 36.

Though a lot of WWE fans claim Edge is a minor threat for Randy Orton, a huge portion of the fan base disagreed with this claim on social media. Edge has been demolishing his opponents at WrestleMania,‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ for years now and fans have argued that he could repeat the same against Randy Orton. Here’s a look back at WrestleMania 22 where Edge speared his opponent Mick Foley into the fire and stunned the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania 36: Throwback to WrestleMania 22 (Edge vs Mick Foley fire incident)

Edge and Mick Foley locked horns inside the ring at WrestleMania 22 and by the end of the fight, the entire WWE Universe was stunned by what transpired. It was a dog-fight between Mick Foley and Edge as both men had their moments in the fight. However, Edge managed to get the last laugh by defeating Mick Foley with the help of Lita.

Mick Foley was outside the ropes when Lita lit a table on fire just behind him. Mike Foley was yet to notice it and Edge wasted no time in planting a deadly spear on Foley. Mick Foley fell straight into the flaming table and Edge successfully pinned him down right after..

WrestleMania 36: Update

Though major sports leagues like the NBA and the Premier League have cancelled their ongoing events amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE is still going to host WrestleMania 36 on the scheduled date of April 5 and April 6. Indian fans can catch the action WrestleMania live on Sony Liv. Viewers can also watch WrestleMania live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

(Image courtesy: WWE Network)