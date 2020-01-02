Lana To Return To The WWE Ring In 2020, But Not With Dramatic Storylines

WWE RAW diva Lana seemed distraught after her wedding ceremony was destroyed by Rusev and Liv Morgan on the latest episode of RAW. It seems 2020 will be a landmark year for the RAW superstar as she has claimed she will be returning to the ring not just for the dramatic storyline but to wrestle. Last year, she competed at WrestleMania and in an 18-person match on SmackDown. But that was the extent of her in-ring exploits in 2019. However, the diva has said that returning to active in-ring duties is one of her goals for the New Year.

Lana's return to the WWE ring

In an interview just ahead of her wedding to Bobby Lashley on RAW, Lana said that 2020 would be about the clarity of vision. She said that in 2019, she had made a list of about 100 of her wildest dreams and ten goals she wanted to achieve. Lana said she had reached 80 per cent of her goals and she lived her best life as she got opportunities to go skydiving in Dubai and attend fashion weeks in New York and Paris.

She called her return to TV and the Bobbly Lashley storyline crazy and a dream. Lana said that it allowed her to achieve one of her goals which was to create an impact on the people and give them something to talk about. Lana said that she is making her list of goals she wants to achieve in 2020 and sky is the limit for her. One of those goals is returning to the ring and even win a championship, the diva said.

In November last year, the Russian beauty signed a new multi-year deal with WWE that allowed her time off to pursue non-wrestling commitments. Commenting on WWE creating more opportunities for women wrestlers and giving them more extensive exposure, Lana said that she was grateful to the company. She said WWE had given her different platforms for storytelling and entertaining – be it her inclusion on Total Divas or arranging matches with different people like Tamina and Dolph Ziggler and arranging a dance battle with Naomi. She said the company has allowed her to live her dream.

