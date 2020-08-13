Lana Admits To Making Love With Rusev In WrestleMania 31 Tank Before John Cena Fight

Rusev and Lana are pretty happy in their lives despite The Bulgarian Brute getting released by WWE a couple of months ago. The couple has been open about their relationship since the very beginning, but recently Lana made a comment which took social media by storm. Lana took to Instagram a few hours ago and claimed that she had sex with her husband on the tank that was used for their WrestleMania 31 entrance.

Though Rusev ended up losing his United States Championship to John Cena, we now know why Rusev talks so highly of his WrestleMania 31 entrance. Apart from the tank, Lana also mentioned in the post that the two also had sex in the Black Sea. “We just had sex in the Black Sea Miro (Rusev), and on the tank at Wrestlemania!!! [sunglasses emoji],” wrote Lana. Lana shared this caption with an eye-popping picture where the couple can be seen kissing each other.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Rusev and Lana have talked about their personal WrestleMania 31 moment. In November 2019, journalist Ryan Satin had tweeted that the Bulgarian Brute “apparently tried” to have sex with his wife in the tank. Rusev seemingly confirmed the news by replying “Tried !?”. The incident was also used during the long Bobby Lashley vs Rusev feud, where Lana turned on Rusev before accusing him of demanding sex, everywhere including a WrestleMania tank.

Lana Rusev Story: Lana and Rusev's WWE career

Rusev and Lana met each other for the first time in 2013 after Lana signed her WWE contract. The two started working together and soon made their WWE NXT debut as a wrestler (Rusev) and manager (Lana). The two dominated the black-and-gold show and were soon moved to the main roster. Within few months in WWE, Rusev became the United States Champion and the duo went on to work with WWE legends like John Cena, Big Show and The Rock.

In 2016, Lana and Rusev tied the knot, but the two started making solo appearances in the ring. Lana then took a long break from wrestling and started focusing on her modelling career, while Rusev became a fan favourite with his match against stars like Roman Reigns, Undertaker and others. Lana returned as a heel character as she betrayed Rusev and kissed Bobby Lashley in front of her husband. After Rusev was released from his WWE contract, Lana remained in character, mocking him on social media. However, outside the ring, the two became a fan favourite couple because of their romantic posts and videos.

