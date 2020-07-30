Rusev Reveals His New Profession Hinting At The End Of His Wrestling Career

Former WWE superstar Rusev – real name Miroslav Barnyashev – recently had a Q&A session with fans on his official Twitch channel where he made a major announcement. While answering a fan’s question, Rusev said that he’s done being a professional wrestler. He revealed that he likes being a “professional Twitcher, YouTuber and content creator” and he’ll keep on doing what he likes.

"I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator," Miro said. "I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favourite streamer?" answered Rusev.

Rusev joined Twitch, YouTube and other content platforms right after he was released by the company in April 2020. Soon, his channels became popular and currently, he has more than 45,000 followers on Twitch and around 93,000 subscribers on YouTube. According to various reports, the former WWE United States champion “makes a lot” with his streaming and social media websites. Some fans speculate that Rusev will make even more as his followers are increasing day-by-day.

Is Rusev serious about leaving wrestling?

Though Rusev said that he’s done with wrestling, some fans claim that the former WWE superstar was being sarcastic. Rusev is currently the biggest free agent in the industry and for the past few months, he has been putting more time in the gym to develop his physique. According to various reports, there is a strong chance Rusev will join AEW once his non-compete clause with WWE expires. There is speculation that Rusev has a really good relationship with AEW superstar Chris Jericho and would love to work with him again. A couple of days ago, Rusev teased his AEW debut as he praised Chris Jericho and called him a locker room leader.

Not just fans, but WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also thinks that WWE made a bad move by letting Rusev go. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the current AEW commentator claimed that Rusev will be a great contender for any AEW title. He said he would love to see a Jon Moxley vs Rusev match in AEW. Ross then praised Rusev for being "a soft-hearted, well-raised guy," and expressed a desire to call Rusev's matches.

Image Source: Miro/Instagram