Lana Receives Multiple Death Threats Over Bobby Lashley, Rusev Storyline; FBI Investigates

The controversial Lana – Bobby Lashley – Rusev storyline has been much talked about on WWE television in the recent months. In the recent turn of events, Lana and Rusev got divorced on Monday Night RAW. On the show, Lana claimed WWE fans were also to be blamed for the controversial split.

Also Read | WWE TLC: After Divorcing Lana, Rusev Will Finally Settle Feud With Bobby Lashley

When the @WWEUniverse says I’m a bad “actress” because I’m dramatic.

Thank GOD Catherine O’Hare is my acting inspiration!!! #SchittsCreek pic.twitter.com/yEa9QOzyuI — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Lana And Rusev DIVORCED On WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley Faces The Belgian Brute's Wrath: Watch

Lana’s comments have worked in favour of Rusev, who is now one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE. In addition to his increasing popularity, the Bulgarian Brute is also slated to go against his rival Lashley on Sunday at WWE TLC. Unfortunately for Lana, she has been receiving harsh criticism from fans.

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: Rusev Bashes Up Bobby Lashley After Lana Divorce, Rey Mysterio Wins

Things I’ve taken from @RusevBUL:



His wife ✅

His manhood ✅

His pride...that comes at #WWETLC https://t.co/WHKpQkaiFr — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 10, 2019

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights, Results As Seth Rollins Says Sorry, Lana-Bobby Lashley Get Arrested

Lana claimed that some of the reactions were extreme. In an interview to ComicBook.com, she said that she and WWE have been receiving death threats ever since her storyline with Lashley began. She added that the situation was so dire that the FBI has gotten involved.

Lana receive death threats

Lana said that she had been receiving threats over the phone, email and on her social media pages. She added that she had been given FBI protection until the danger is resolved. She called the comments appalling and took a stance against cyber-bullying.

Lana said that cyber-bullying was a significant cause behind suicides and called out the bullies for behaving abominably. She said that people need to think before they comment and the anonymity that online mediums offer should not be misused. Lana added that victims of bullying are scarred for life, and people should be sensitised towards the impact bullying has on others. Away from WWE storylines, Lana and Rusev are part of a new rom-com titled Another Version of You.

Watch Lana-Rusev divorce on WWE RAW