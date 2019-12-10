Lana And Rusev DIVORCED On WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley Faces The Belgian Brute's Wrath: Watch

The ongoing storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has seen everything - a fight segment, attack inside a restaurant, arrests, restraining orders and much more. But this week, WWE RAW took the ongoing storyline to a whole new level. This week fans saw Rusev and Lana completing all the official formalities of their divorce and later Rusev slammed Bobby Lashley through the signing table.

WWE RAW: Lana and Rusev's divorce segment

The night started with Jerry "The King" Lawler coming to the ring and announcing that Rusev's restraining order had been temporarily lifted for the night. The former United States Champion came to the ring with a big smile on his face and was seen ready to get over everything. Lana, on the other hand, was seen as quite different as she came out angry.

Lana and Rusev's divorce segment started with both the superstars arguing over the custody of their dog, but soon Lana signed the contract. The Bulgarian Brute then looked at Lana and demanded a match with Bobby Lashley. The All-Mighty arrived to the ring and revealed that he will soon marry Lana. Rusev signed the contract, but Bobby Lashley attacked him. The two started a brawl and Rusev threw Lashley through the signing table.

Though the divorce segment between the two went as expected, fans still didn’t get an official announcement from WWE about the anticipated match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley. However, many believe that the company may announce a match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley before TLC. Some revealed that the ongoing storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley is going on for quite a while and it should be ended in the next few days.

