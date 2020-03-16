Bobby Lashley Says He Doesn’t Know Whether His Storyline With Lana, Rusev Is Finished

Bobby Lashley appeared on the recent episode of WWE Bump where he talked about the 'Bobby Lashley Lana Rusev' storyline and WWE in South Africa. Talking about his on-again/off-again storyline, Bobby Lashley said that he has no idea where the story is going. He said he is still doing appearances with Lana, but he doesn’t know what’s going on with his character and Rusev.

Bobby Lashley and Rusev were seen together more than a month ago on WWE RAW. There, Bobby Lashley teamed up with Angle Garza to defeat Rusev and Humberto Carrillo. Lana, on the other hand, was seen accompanying Bobby Lashley to the ring at WWE Super ShowDown.

"I got put in a role with Lana for some time now. I don't know what's going to go on with Rusev and I. I don't know if that's done if it's finished if it's not finished,” said Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley teases huge WrestleMania matchup

Bobby Lashley said that he would love to do a lot of different things with his character. He revealed that in the upcoming episodes, fans will see the return of the old Bobby Lashley. He also said that he and WWE are working together to develop the character and before WrestleMania 36, fans can see him do some ‘extraordinary things’. Bobby Lashley then teased a huge WrestleMania match-up and said that in the future, fans can see him face an incredible superstar.

Bobby Lashley is in South Africa without Lana

Bobby Lashley is currently in South Africa to promote WWE's global expansion. At Johannesburg, WWE is holding it's first-ever talent tryouts to find new South African wrestlers. Bobby Lashley said that the competition is tough, but all the wrestlers are happy to get an opportunity.

"They love to hate us, and they love to love us at the same time."@fightbobby is picking up what you're putting down, @WWEUniverse. 😉 #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/Zw5iLmBo3C — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 11, 2020

