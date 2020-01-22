Rusev Opens Up On His Ex-wife Lana Kissing Bobby Lashley On Television

The Bulgarian Brute Rusev said that he is not bothered by his real-life wife Lana and Bobby Lashley kissing on camera. He compared WWE wrestlers to actors, explaining that they do what the script requires them to do. The Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline has been going on since September 2019.

Just to bring to the @WWEUniverse attention that I’m the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time ! My in ring debut was at Wrestlemania 32 infront of 101,000 people. My singles debut was for the #SDLive Championship at Money In The Bank & now I’m a #HistoryMaker on #Raw ! pic.twitter.com/cfAot6M8zK — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 22, 2020

Lana and Bobby Lashley have not shied away from PDA inside the ring. WWE RAW even hosted the Lana-Lashley wedding, where Rusev had threatened to destroy Lashley. The wrestler said that WWE Superstars were similar to actors. He understood that each of them are given different roles to play just like Hollywood stars.

Rusev praises Lana

Rusev even praised his ex-wife for playing her part correctly on stage. He said that people always ask him about how he felt about the storyline. However, Lana should be the one answering the question. Rusev said that his ex-wife is a thorough professional and he is thankful for that.

I hate to rub it in all my haters & naysayers faces right now but MY wedding on #Raw was the highest part of #MondayNightRAW going up 40 percent from the rest of the show & the highest ratings of the year ! #LanaAndLashleyWedding #Lana #movingtheneedle — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

Thanks to Lana, the couple have one of the hottest storylines in WWE. Ever since the storyline began, Lana and Lashley have put on continuous display of affection every week.

