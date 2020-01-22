The Debate
Rusev Opens Up On His Ex-wife Lana Kissing Bobby Lashley On Television

WWE News

Bulgarian Brute Rusev said that he is not bothered by his real-life wife Lana and Bobby Lashley kissing on camera during the RAW segments. Keep reading.

Rusev

The Bulgarian Brute Rusev said that he is not bothered by his real-life wife Lana and Bobby Lashley kissing on camera. He compared WWE wrestlers to actors, explaining that they do what the script requires them to do. The Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline has been going on since September 2019.

Also Read | Bobby Lashley Talks About The Ongoing Storyline And How He Deals With ‘racist’ Fans

Also Read | Is Lana Really Married To Fellow WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley?

Lana and Bobby Lashley have not shied away from PDA inside the ring. WWE RAW even hosted the Lana-Lashley wedding, where Rusev had threatened to destroy Lashley. The wrestler said that WWE Superstars were similar to actors. He understood that each of them are given different roles to play just like Hollywood stars.

Rusev praises Lana

Rusev even praised his ex-wife for playing her part correctly on stage. He said that people always ask him about how he felt about the storyline. However, Lana should be the one answering the question. Rusev said that his ex-wife is a thorough professional and he is thankful for that.

Also Read | Bobby Lashley Returned After 10 Years Only For A Match Against Brock Lesnar

Also Read | Rusev Teases His WWE Exit And Lana-Lashley Storyline Might Be The Reason

Thanks to Lana, the couple have one of the hottest storylines in WWE. Ever since the storyline began, Lana and Lashley have put on continuous display of affection every week. 

Also Read | Royal Rumble 2020: From Rusev To Sarah Logan, Superstars Who Will Make An Appearance

