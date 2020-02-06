Why Did Rusev Not Make An Appearance On The Latest Episode Of WWE RAW?

After a spectacular Royal Rumble, WWE is bringing twists and turns galore on Monday Night RAW. Brock Lesnar planted a devastating F5 on Richochet. Meanwhile, Natalya and Asuka delivered one of the finest performances of women’s wrestling. However, Rusev’s absence from this week’s RAW caught everyone’s attention. WWE fans are still hunting for the exact reason.

WWE RAW: Rusev opens up about his absence

Rusev’s ex-wife Lana and Bobby Lashley were present in the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, The ‘Bulgarian Brute’ chose to stay away. While his entire fan base was busy making speculations, Rusev disclosed the reason that made him stay away from this week's WWE RAW. In the latest segment of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about Rusev’s absence. Dave replied, “Creative did not have anything for him (Rusev) this week”.

There were rumours that Rusev had been suspended from WWE. However, The Bulgarian Brute dismissed the claim. He is not even injured. At this stage, there are no official reports regarding Rusev’s contract with WWE. Thus, Rusev’s WWE future looks unpredictable.

A lot of fans believe that WWE is trying to give some space to him after the Bobby Lashley-Lana storyline. The entire WWE universe was shocked when Lana dumped her husband Rusev for Bobby Lashley. She went on to lock her lips with the American in front of the whole world. No wonder, it was a devastating sight for Rusev and his fans. That said, The Bulgarian Brute is not going to leave WWE for this reason. He has clarified that in multiple interviews.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Lana and WWE.com)