WWE RAW: Watch How R-Truth Regained The 24/7 Title From Kyle Busch

When it comes down to the WWE 24/7 Championship, R-Truth can go to any extent. The 47-year-old American holds the record for 24 ‘24/7’ title reigns and his desperate affection for the title prevails in his gimmicks. While WWE superstars dream about holding bigger titles in their career, R-Truth is in a league of his own. WWE recently posted a video from their official YouTube page where R-Truth snapped the 24/7 title from Kyle Busch in a hilarious fashion.

WWE: R-Truth regains the 24/7 Championship from Kyle Busch

R-Truth made WWE fans fall in love with him yet again with another hilarious stunt. The recent video features Kyle Busch posing happily with the 24/7 Championship. Kyle Busch was busy taking his video during a photoshoot session and R-Truth saw it as a perfect opportunity. The American Superstar sheepishly arrived and pinned Kyle Busch for the title. A WWE referee appeared out of nowhere and helped R-Truth in regaining his 24/7 title. Take a look at what transpired between the two wrestlers.

This is definitely not the first time that R-Truth has done something like this. In the past, R-Truth snubbed Jinder Mahal as he was sleeping on a flight. The Modern-Day Maharaja kept the 24/7 title while sleeping and R-Truth turned his attention towards him. R-Truth choked Jinder and the Indian had no response for R-Truth’s surprise attack. See how R-Truth got his hands on the 24/7 title.

Samir Singh from India had to face a similar situation when R-Truth decided to do the same with him for 24/7 title. This time, the American dressed up as a doctor and to everyone's surprise, he pinned Samir Singh on an operation table. Take a glimpse at R-Truth's hilarious 'title victory'.

