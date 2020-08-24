Bobby Lashley Calls Out Brock Lesnar On Twitter; “We Pose A Threat To Everyone”

WWE superstars Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were in conversation on WWE’s The Bump this week where they opened up on a range of subjects, including Shane McMahon and RAW Underground. While talking about the newly released segment, host Kayla Braxton asked Bobby Lashley to name the three superstars he would want to face at RAW Underground. In reply, Bobby Lashley challenged Erik, Dolph Ziggler, and Aleister Black to a match at RAW Underground, claiming that he’s ready to fight either of them anytime.

Later, a fan took to Twitter and asked Bobby Lashley why he didn’t call out Brock Lesnar for a match at RAW Underground. “This guy says I won’t call you out Brock Lesnar. This is me calling you out,” replied Bobby Lashley. After Bobby Lashley made these comments, many fans started asking WWE to book a match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Even Dolph Ziggler reacted to the tweet with an "astonished" emoji.

“Give us what we want for so long WWE. The Almighty vs The Beast,” wrote a fan. “Seriously, why would you have these two great athletes in the same promotion and not have them face each other. I can't imagine anyone not wanting to see this match. I know I want to see it,” commented another. “Just hope it happens before it’s too late. Hate to have another Undertaker Sting situation,” added a third.

This guy says I won’t call you out @BrockLesnar. This is me calling you out. https://t.co/RLSEaPdPTx — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 23, 2020

Bobby Lashley's message to Brock Lesnar

Later, during the interview with WWE’s The Bump, Bobby Lashley talked about the future of The Hurt Business, claiming that the faction is a threat to everyone including Brock Lesnar. "We pose a threat to everyone. Apollo was just the first one. We pose a threat to Drew, we pose a threat to the Tag Team division, we pose a threat to everyone. including Brock Lesnar," added Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is currently feuding with United States Champion Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. There are rumours that WWE is thinking of giving them a huge push in the future.

Bobby Lashley says he’s ready for Brock Lesnar

While speaking on the Table Talk podcast a couple of days ago, Bobby Lashley stated that “now is a really good time” for WWE to book Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley. Though he hasn’t talked to Vince McMahon about setting up the match, he revealed that he’s ready for Brock Lesnar. “Now is a really good time. I think I’ve done all the paying dues stuff that I’ve done since I’ve been back. I think my character is starting to develop a little more into being who I am,” said Bobby Lashley.

Image credits: WWE.com