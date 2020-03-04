Why Were Lana And Bobby Lashley Not On WWE RAW? Where Are Lana And Bobby Lashley?

After a power-packed Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, WWE went on to unload a lot of surprises for wrestling fans in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar got a taste of his own medicine as Drew McIntyre launched an all-out assault over him. Meanwhile, Randy Orton stunned the entire WWE universe by planting a deadly RKO on Beth Phoenix. However, Bobby Lashley and Lana’s absence from this week’s WWE RAW has been striking WWE fans for the last two days. Here’s why Lana and Bobby Lashley chose to stay away from WWE RAW.

WWE RAW: Where are Lana and Bobby Lashley?

According to reports by PW Insider, Bobby Lashley was present backstage on this week’s RAW. However, Lana was nowhere in the scenario. Lana is currently working on a movie and she will be out of the WWE ring for a while reportedly. Lana renewed her WWE contract a few weeks back and she will be performing for the promotion for the next couple of years, if not more. The multi-year deal is worth millions and it will enable Lana to take up other opportunities outside WWE.

However, Bobby Lashley’s absence from this week’s RAW has made a lot of WWE fans worried. Bobby Lashley has been in the ‘spotlight’ since his relationship with Lana, and despite facing heavy criticism, Bobby Lashley has performed his role wholeheartedly. The American wrestler stunned the WWE universe when he kissed Lana in front of her husband Rusev. Since then, Bobby Lashley and Lana have shared many intimate moments. However, the WWE universe was not lucky enough to witness them in the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Where are Lana and Bobby Lashley? When Lana kissed Bobby Lashley after her divorce with Rusev

(Image courtesy: Official Twitter handle of WWE)