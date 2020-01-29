Why Were Rusev And Bobby Lashley Removed From Royal Rumble's Line-up?

WWE Superstar Rusev recently posted a tweet regarding his absence in the Royal Rumble. It was held on January 26, 2020. Earlier, Bobby Lashley had tweeted an animation video from WWE 2K20 where he is throwing The Bulgarian Brute out of the ring. He termed this moment as the best part of the event.

Me throwing @RusevBUL over the top rope in tonight’s #RoyalRumble match is going to be the best part of the show! #WWE2K20 #ad pic.twitter.com/m0WqgwBq5b — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 26, 2020

Rusev replied to Bobby Lashley’s tweet regarding the Royal Rumble 2020. The Almighty had tweeted before the Royal Rumble 2020. Replying to the tweet, Bobby Lashley wrote that it was all for nothing.

All that animation for nothing https://t.co/eJdq2rtoyH — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 28, 2020

Rusev and Lashley had a brawl?

Earlier, WWE had announced a list of superstars (including Rusev and Bobby Lashley) who were going to be a part of the Royal Rumble 2020. It was just before the match that WWE announced the removal of Bobby Lashley and Rusev from the Royal Rumble match. WWE stated that they were not medically fit to compete in the PPV event.

Michael Cole made an announcement at the start of the pay-per-view event. He said that both Rusev and Bobby Lashley were involved in a parking lot brawl and they were injured. Hence, they won’t be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

