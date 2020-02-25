Why Rusev Was Replaced By Rey Mysterio For The Super ShowDown Gauntlet Match

WWE recently shared a promo of their upcoming Super ShowDown PPV. In it, it was revealed that the former US champion Rusev has been replaced by Rey Mysterio for the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match. Rey Mysterio will now face R-Truth, AJ Styles, current United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley to win the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match. According to many, Rusev was removed from the Super ShowDown match because of an ongoing contract dispute with WWE.

Rusev has not appeared in the WWE ring since the January 20, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. He had teamed up with Liv Morgan and lost the match to Lana and Bobby Lashley. Some say that Rusev will leave the company after his contract expires. However, there is plenty of time until that happens. Many believe that Rusev was not happy with the Lana-Lashley storyline and that’s why he decided to walk out. In the latest segment of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also discussed Rusev’s absence.

“Creative did not have anything for him (Rusev) this week,” said Dave Meltzer.

Liv Morgan and Rusev Vs Lana and Bobby Lashley: Mixed Tag-Team match

Lana and Bobby Lashley entered the ring first and thrashed the WWE Universe. Lana asked the crowd to show some respect and said that they should be thanking her and Bobby Lashley for thrashing Liv Morgan and Rusev every week. Before The Bulgarian Brute and her new partner could enter, Lana promised that the ‘Rusev Day is dead’. The bell rang and Lana and Liv Morgan started the match. Liv Morgan took control of the match early on and punished Lana for quite some time before Bobby Lashley got the tag.

