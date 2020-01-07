WWE RAW Highlights, Results: Big Show, Brock Lesnar Return To RAW With A Surprise

In this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar return to the ring and make a huge announcement. The night also saw Andrade fight Rey Mysterio to retain his WWE United States Championship. The Viking Raiders defended their WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship title against The Street Profits and The O.C. in a Triple-Threat Tag-Team match. In the main event of the show, fans saw Seth Rollins and The AOP face the trio of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show.

Major matches/segments on WWE RAW:

WWE RAW highlights: Brock Lesnar makes a huge announcement

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman opened the show and announced that the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar can’t wait to punish the WWE superstars. He said that the Beast Incarnate is looking to hurt someone and that’s why he would enter the Royal Rumble match. The Advocate announced that Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match at No. 1 to prove his dominance.

WWE RAW highlights: United States Champion Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio

From the start of the match, Rey Mysterio showed his dominance but Zelina Vega interrupted many times causing Andrade to punish the Master of the 619. A few moments later, Zelina Vega once again interrupted and saved Andrade from the three count.

As Rey Mysterio got distracted, the El Idolo delivered a hammerlock DDT to retain his WWE United States Championship. After the match, Andrade ripped off Rey Mysterio’s mask, disrespecting the luchador community. Later, in an interview, Andrade taunted Rey Mysterio.

WWE RAW highlights: Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show defeated Seth Rollins and The AOP

After Seth Rollins and The AOP made their way to the ring, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe shocked the WWE Universe by introducing Big Show as their third member. From the start of the match, Big Show punished the three heals and chokeslammed everyone in his way.

Later in the match, Big Show was seen delivering his special moves to the AOP and as he was about to win, Seth Rollins hit him with a steel chair. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe then came in and punished the Heals, winning the match.

WWE RAW highlights, results January 6, 2020

Triple-Threat Match: Raw Tag-Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeats The Street Profits and The O.C.

Asuka confronted Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Erick Rowan defeats KJ Orso

AJ Styles defeats Akira Tozawa

Lana and Bobby Lashley finally engaged, Lashley challenges Rusev

Charlotte Flair faced Sarah Logan

Drew McIntyre defeats No Way Jose

Aleister Black defeats Shelton Benjamin

Buddy Murphy attacks Aleister Black

