Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar For WWE World Championship Title At WrestleMania 36

The latest episode of Monday Night WWE RAW started with Drew Mclntyre addressing the WWE Universe. He recently won the men’s Royal Rumble 2020. According to WWE rules, the one who wins the match can challenge any of the two WWE titleholders at WrestleMania. The current two world champions are "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar. On WWE RAW, Drew Mclntyre picked Brock Lesnar as his opponent at the WrestleMania 36.

Drew Mclntyre won the Royal Rumble match by eliminating Roman Reigns. With this win, he won a ticket for the upcoming WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay, Florida. Mclntyre started off the show, stating that he was in a good mood. He also added that the Royal Rumble winner felt like giving Claymore kicks to people.

Drew Mclntyre vs The O.C.

After that, he was challenged by The O.C. on WWE RAW. Both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were part of the Royal Rumble match too. Drew Mclntyre agreed to their challenge and he didn’t take much time to pin these guys. Drew Mclntyre hit both of them with Claymore Kicks, sealing the win. As Drew Mclntyre was celebrating and receiving a huge pop from the WWE Universe, Brock Lesnar came from the back and hit him with a brutal F5. Brock Lesnar made an immediate exit from the ring as Drew Mclntyre turned towards him.

