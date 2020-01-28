Edge Vs Randy Orton: Will The Former WWE Champions Square Off At WrestleMania 36?

WWE superstars Randy Orton and Edge shared the ring yesterday at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Shortly after, Randy Orton took to social media and posted his reaction to Edge’s return to WWE. Randy Orton posted a picture where he is standing with the former WWE champion inside the ring. He posted the picture with a two-word caption. Randy Orton wrote, "Imagine that."

Edge and Randy Orton were once friends

These two superstars had an alliance back in 2006-07. Randy Orton and Edge held the WWE Tag Team title during their Rated-RKO period. The two superstars teamed up again at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 held recently. They eliminated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from the match. However, the alliance did not last long as The Viper tried throwing Edge out of the ring. Once Randy Orton’s plan was clear to Edge, the 11-time world champion eliminated Randy Orton.

Edge vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36?

In the latest episode of Monday Night WWE RAW, Randy Orton welcomed Edge in an ugly manner. Randy Orton brutalised Edge with an RKO. This segment on WWE RAW seemed like the start of a rivalry between two old friends. Also, according to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, WWE is planning a one-on-one match between Randy Orton and Edge at the upcoming WrestleMania 36 in April 2020.

Edge returns to WWE at Royal Rumble 2020