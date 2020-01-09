Liv Morgan Abruptly Ends WWE Interview After 60 Seconds By Putting The Phone Down

Liv Morgan is making news in the New Year. She started 2020 by dishing out glimpses of her affair with WWE superstar Lana on Monday Night RAW. Now, the former Riott Squad member is back in the news for ending an interview in under 60 seconds.

According to reports, Liv Morgan gave a phone interview on the WWE Network’s The Bump. But in just 60 seconds, she decided to stop answering questions. The show started well with Liv Morgan being welcomed by host Kyla Braxton.

Liv Morgan started the interview by thanking the host for having her on the show and posing a question of her own. She asked Kyla Braxton if she had any news on the Rusev-Bobby Lashley clash. Braxton responded that the bout would take place in Lexington, Kentucky on January 13.

Liv Morgan hangs up phone within 1 minute of WWE interview

Liv Morgan responded that she would not miss that opportunity for the world. An intrigued Braxton asked the wrestler what she meant by that statement. But Morgan hung up the phone saying she heard the doorbell ringing. If the minute-long interview on The Bump is anything to go by, it is safe to guess that Liv Morgan has something planned for next week’s RAW. She might try to win back the ‘love of her life’ (Lana) during the Rusev-Bobby Lashley match.

