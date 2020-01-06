Liv Morgan Stuns Fans By Revealing Intimate Photos And Videos With Lana On Social Media

The final episode of WWE RAW in 2019 saw Liv Morgan crash Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding and object to the union. Morgan even shared some intimate pictures of herself with Lana to prove how close a bond they have shared. Now, it seems that she is determined to prove Lana's true sexuality, which could be a case of sour grapes.

Is Liv Morgan dating Lana?

One of the pictures shared by Liv Morgan shows the two divas pouting. The picture looks like the two are leaning in for a kiss. In her second post, Morgan shared a video of herself and Lana in the car, on their way to an event. The beauties invited fans to come to the show. There are also pictures online of Liv Morgan and Lana enjoying quality time together at Disneyland in Florida. The images seem to be from the happy days of the past when the two beauties were close to each other. Another video online shows Lana spying on her alleged former lover.

The lesbian angle between Liv Morgan and Lana has been attracting a lot of viewership. However, not everyone is thrilled with the homosexual storyline playing out between the two beauties. There are reports that some wrestlers and industry commentators feel WWE is taking things too far by using the homosexuality angle for shock value. There are also reports that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville had pitched a similar idea a few months ago and are unhappy that WWE decided to use the storyline for another pair.

The New Year is looking good for Liv Morgan so far. Her video in which she has promoted her return to WWE, has crossed 4 million views on YouTube. Reports suggest more than 2.5 million viewers tuned into RAW to watch the show live.