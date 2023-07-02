Logan Paul suffers devastating injury during WWE Money in the Bank ladder match - WATCH

Logan Paul, who yet again made an impressive show in front of the WWE universe, went with some scars from his WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. The Maverick showcased some high-flying maneuvers in the match and in the process got himself in harm's way.

Logan Paul suffers injury scare at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Logan Paul again proves his mettle inside the squared circle and through that again transmits the message that you can love him or loathe him but you cannot ignore him. The 28-year-old made his return to the ring after WrestleMania 39 and he was all over the place. He was up against LA Knight, Damian Priest, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Santos Escobar on the night.

It was a highly competitive match with all men able to present their contendership at different time intervals of the match. As it was a ladder match thus the conventional spectacle of two men embroiled in a back-and-forth of punches on top of the ladder, while a third man moving the ladder making the two men fall on the tables placed outside was expected. Indeed it was a part of the match and Paul was one of two who took the fall.

That was incredibly scary! Foots slipped, they were un-secure but they went for it! Mad props to @KingRicochet and @LoganPaul #MITB pic.twitter.com/aQvtW2nTBl — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) July 1, 2023

While he made the announcement of entering the Money in the Bank just two weeks before the event, thus, there was less scope for building a storyline and in turn wasn't the favorite to win the match. However, he came close to grabbing the contract but Ricochet halted him, and the eventual winner Damian Priest sent the two falling down on the ropes, where a suplex by King on Logan totaled the flat woods.

Logan Paul shares injury update

Logan Paul suffered the after-effects of the fight and went to social media to share a photo of the injury he suffered. However, it does not seem like a lasting damage. Here's what Paul posted.

While Paul does not have a feud going on in the WWE currently, a potential match-up against LA Knight could become likely.