Taya Valkyrie, The Longest Reigning Knockout Champion, May Move To WWE: Report

Taya Valkyrie, one of the most successful wrestlers at Impact Wrestling, is on the verge of making a surprise move towards WWE. According to reports, Taya Valkyrie is expected to be a free agent and she will be joining her husband John Morrison on SmackDown. Taya and her husband John Morrison were highly successful during their time in Lucha Underground. However, they had to split up professionally when John Morrison returned to SmackDown. Taya Valkyrie went ahead with Impact Wrestling. The 36-year-old Canadian wrestler enjoyed a successful reign at Impact Wrestling as she went on to become a knockout champion. Well, her increasing stardom and charisma might bring her to WWE soon.

Taya Valkyrie is expected to switch from Impact Wrestling to WWE

Cageside Seats recently claimed that Tanya Valkyrie is going to be the new signing for WWE. No wonder, the entire wrestling world got excited with the news as Tanya Valkyrie’s entry will open up a lot of storylines for WWE. She was a knockout champion at Impact Wrestling and her inception into WWE will make things difficult for WWE's women superstars. The entire wrestling community has their eyes upon Taya Valkyrie at this moment.

However, WWE and Taya Valkyrie are yet to deliver their statement regarding the switch. For the time being, Taya Valkyrie will continue with her Impact Wrestling journey while her husband John Morrison will stay at SmackDown. However, if things fall in place, WWE fans can be lucky enough to see her in the largest wrestling promotion of the world. Take a look at Taya Valkyrie at her best.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Taya Valkyrie)