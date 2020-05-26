WWE Stars And Others React To The Death Of 22-year-old Japanese Pro-wrestler Hana Kimura

Japanese pro-wrestler Hana Kimura, who appeared in the popular reality show ‘Terrace House', passed away a couple of days ago. Hana Kimura’s organisation Stardom Wrestling confirmed her death on Saturday stating, “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.” Hana Kimura was found dead at her Tokyo home where she used to live alone. According to Japan Times, Hana Kimura committed suicide as ‘several suicide notes were found in her room’.

Hana Kimura death: Did Hana Kimura commit suicide?

A source told Japan Times that Hana Kimura addressed a note to her mother, Kyoko. “Thank you for giving birth to me,” was written on the note. Kyoko was also a famous pro-wrestler who performed at a sold-out Madison Square Garden event by Japan Pro-Wrestling and US Ring of Honor. There have been reports claiming that Hana Kimura took her life after she became the target of bullying on social media over her role on the Terrace House show.

Some fans claimed that Hana Kimura bid goodbye to the world when she posted a photo of herself and her cat, with a message saying, ‘Goodbye’. She shared another post with a message which said, ‘I love you, live long and happy. I'm sorry’. Later, several celebrities and politicians paid tribute to Hana Kimura and slammed social media users for bullying her. Many wrestlers and Hana Kimura’s colleagues said that Hana Kimura was a good human being, but she was treated badly because she played a negative role on the show.

Hana Kimura death: WWE stars, others pay tribute to Hana Kimura

Many WWE superstars mourned the death of the 22-year-old Japanese pro-wrestler. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rouse and Kevin Owens mourned her death while also taking a stand against cyberbullying. Many said that fans should understand that wrestlers are also human and they get affected by these things. Mick Foley added that Kimura could have done so much in her life as she was just 22 years old. A number of AEW, NJPW, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling stars paid tribute to Kimura and criticised cyberbullying.

Hana Kimura was 22.



Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her.



Online bullying should not be part of life.

It damn sure should not be part of death.



Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/xKTBYzaoIt — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2020

To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are… https://t.co/AvkdUG9QLN — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) May 23, 2020

Just woke up to this awful news. There are no words to appropriately describe just how tragic the passing of Hana Kimura is.



She was an extremely talented performer and by all accounts, a great person and a kind soul.



My thoughts go out to her friends and family. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 23, 2020

AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

I did not know Hana Kimura, as I am reading all the incredible things said about her, I can tell she left a great impact on this world. It’s incredibly tragic that a young woman had to be subjected to such horrific hate from people who didn’t even know her. 💔 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 23, 2020

There are so many nights I would go to roppongi & I was joined by one of the most beautiful vibrant women I’ve ever met.

I would always smile around her & her laugh would just have effect on everyone.



I can’t express how heartbroken I am for the Stardom Family.

RIP Hana Kimura — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 23, 2020

I didn’t personally know Hana Kimura, but it’s still very painful to learn about what happened.



When it comes to cyber bullying - don’t do it, don’t partake in it, and do not respond to it...Stand for something better.



My heart is with all of her fans, friends, and family. ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 24, 2020

