WWE Stars And Others React To The Death Of 22-year-old Japanese Pro-wrestler Hana Kimura

WWE stars mourned the death of 22-year-old Hana Kimura. Foley, Ripley, Rousey, Owens and others paid tribute while also taking a stand against cyberbullying.

Hana Kimura

Japanese pro-wrestler Hana Kimura, who appeared in the popular reality show ‘Terrace House', passed away a couple of days ago. Hana Kimura’s organisation Stardom Wrestling confirmed her death on Saturday stating, “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.” Hana Kimura was found dead at her Tokyo home where she used to live alone. According to Japan Times, Hana Kimura committed suicide as ‘several suicide notes were found in her room’.

Hana Kimura death: Did Hana Kimura commit suicide?

A source told Japan Times that Hana Kimura addressed a note to her mother, Kyoko. “Thank you for giving birth to me,” was written on the note. Kyoko was also a famous pro-wrestler who performed at a sold-out Madison Square Garden event by Japan Pro-Wrestling and US Ring of Honor. There have been reports claiming that Hana Kimura took her life after she became the target of bullying on social media over her role on the Terrace House show.

Some fans claimed that Hana Kimura bid goodbye to the world when she posted a photo of herself and her cat, with a message saying, ‘Goodbye’. She shared another post with a message which said, ‘I love you, live long and happy. I'm sorry’. Later, several celebrities and politicians paid tribute to Hana Kimura and slammed social media users for bullying her. Many wrestlers and Hana Kimura’s colleagues said that Hana Kimura was a good human being, but she was treated badly because she played a negative role on the show.

Hana Kimura death: WWE stars, others pay tribute to Hana Kimura

Many WWE superstars mourned the death of the 22-year-old Japanese pro-wrestler. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rouse and Kevin Owens mourned her death while also taking a stand against cyberbullying. Many said that fans should understand that wrestlers are also human and they get affected by these things. Mick Foley added that Kimura could have done so much in her life as she was just 22 years old. A number of AEW, NJPW, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling stars paid tribute to Kimura and criticised cyberbullying.

