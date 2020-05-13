Who Is The Father Of Becky Lynch's Baby? 'The Man' Announces Pregnancy On WWE RAW

On Monday, Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant with fiancé and former WWE Champion Seth Rollins’ baby. The couple got engaged almost a year ago and recently postponed their wedding dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. While talking to People, the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion revealed that she found out that she was pregnant in April. She said when her fiancé found out the news of her pregnancy, he ‘threw his hands up in the air’ in excitement.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Who is the father of Becky Lynch baby?

Seth Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, is the Becky Lynch baby father. Rollins made his WWE NXT debut in 2010 and went on to become the first WWE NXT Champion. While working with WWE NXT, Seth Rollins met Becky Lynch and the two became friends.

In 2012, Seth Rollins made his WWE debut with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns as a part of the group called The Shield. Following the breakup of The Shield, Seth Rollins became a big heel in the WWE and went on to feature in some major storylines.

In 2016, Becky Lynch made her WWE debut and became the inaugural WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. According to fans, around this time Seth Rollins broke up with the previous girlfriend and started spending more time with Becky Lynch. Things were going good for Seth Rollins as he continued to work with WWE legends like John Cena, Sting, Triple H, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and many more.

Is Seth Rollins engaged to Becky Lynch? Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch baby

In 2019, Becky Lynch stated dominating WWE. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to become the first women in WWE’s history to headline WrestleMania. Becky Lynch defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 to became both WWE RAW Women's Champion and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Her year became more special as Seth Rollins proposed her in August 2019.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

