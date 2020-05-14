Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Net Worth Combined, Relationship And Pregnancy News

Quick links:
On this week’s WWE RAW, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that she will be taking some time off from wrestling. After the pregnancy announcement went viral, the couple started getting congratulatory messages from all over the world. Fans revealed their excitement and said that they can’t wait to see the former WWE Champions become parents. Becky Lynch revealed that she got to know about her pregnancy in April, just a few days after the couple postponed their wedding.
While Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins don’t have Triple H and Stephanie McMahon money, WWE’s top pair is certainly raking in the big bucks. According to sportscasting (via Forbes), Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins earned $4 million and $9 million respectively in 2019. Apart from their WWE salary, the couple also earns by making various TV appearances. Recently, Becky Lynch made a cameo on the season 5 premiere of 'Billions'.
In the future, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could get a raise as the two are one of the most powerful couples in WWE. In such a short time, the two have become the top stars of the company. Since making their WWE debut, in 2015 and 2012 respectively, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have notched up a number of achievements at several PPVs.
