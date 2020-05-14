Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Net Worth Combined, Relationship And Pregnancy News

On this week’s WWE RAW, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that she will be taking some time off from wrestling. After the pregnancy announcement went viral, the couple started getting congratulatory messages from all over the world. Fans revealed their excitement and said that they can’t wait to see the former WWE Champions become parents. Becky Lynch revealed that she got to know about her pregnancy in April, just a few days after the couple postponed their wedding.

Also Read l How did Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins meet: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins challenged to 'Power Couple' match

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins net worth combined

While Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins don’t have Triple H and Stephanie McMahon money, WWE’s top pair is certainly raking in the big bucks. According to sportscasting (via Forbes), Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins earned $4 million and $9 million respectively in 2019. Apart from their WWE salary, the couple also earns by making various TV appearances. Recently, Becky Lynch made a cameo on the season 5 premiere of 'Billions'.

Becky Lynch net worth 2019: $4 million

Seth Rollins net worth 2019: $9 million

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins net worth combined 2019: $13 million

Also Read l How did Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins meet: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to take a break from WWE

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins achievements

In the future, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could get a raise as the two are one of the most powerful couples in WWE. In such a short time, the two have become the top stars of the company. Since making their WWE debut, in 2015 and 2012 respectively, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have notched up a number of achievements at several PPVs.

Also Read l Becky Lynch pregnant: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch wedding postponed

Seth Rollins’ WWE achievements

Inaugural WWE NXT Champion

Two-time WWE Champion

Two-time Universal Champion

Two-time Intercontinental Champion

One-time United States Champion

Record six-time WWE/WWE RAW Tag-Team Champion

2014 Money in the Bank winner

2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

Became the 29th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion

Also Read l Becky Lynch pregnant: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch reveal routine

Becky Lynch’s WWE achievements

Inaugural WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Three-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

2019 Women's Royal Rumble match-winner

One of the first women to headline a WrestleMania event

Longest reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion

Also Read l Becky Lynch pregnant: Who Is The Father Of Becky Lynch's Baby? 'The Man' Announces Pregnancy On WWE RAW