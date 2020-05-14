Last Updated:

Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Net Worth Combined, Relationship And Pregnancy News

WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins net worth combined: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins earned $4 million and $9 million respectively in 2019.

Written By
Adil Khan
becky lynch and seth rollins

On this week’s WWE RAW, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that she will be taking some time off from wrestling. After the pregnancy announcement went viral, the couple started getting congratulatory messages from all over the world. Fans revealed their excitement and said that they can’t wait to see the former WWE Champions become parents. Becky Lynch revealed that she got to know about her pregnancy in April, just a few days after the couple postponed their wedding.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins net worth combined

While Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins don’t have Triple H and Stephanie McMahon money, WWE’s top pair is certainly raking in the big bucks. According to sportscasting (via Forbes), Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins earned $4 million and $9 million respectively in 2019. Apart from their WWE salary, the couple also earns by making various TV appearances. Recently, Becky Lynch made a cameo on the season 5 premiere of 'Billions'

  • Becky Lynch net worth 2019:  $4 million

  • Seth Rollins net worth 2019: $9 million

  • Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins net worth combined 2019: $13 million 

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins achievements

In the future, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could get a raise as the two are one of the most powerful couples in WWE. In such a short time, the two have become the top stars of the company. Since making their WWE debut, in 2015 and 2012 respectively, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have notched up a number of achievements at several PPVs. 

Seth Rollins’ WWE achievements

  • Inaugural WWE NXT Champion
  • Two-time WWE Champion
  • Two-time Universal Champion
  • Two-time Intercontinental Champion
  • One-time United States Champion
  • Record six-time WWE/WWE RAW Tag-Team Champion
  • 2014 Money in the Bank winner
  • 2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner.
  • Became the 29th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion

A post shared by The Man (@beckylynchwwe) on

Becky Lynch’s WWE achievements

  • Inaugural WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
  • Three-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
  • 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match-winner
  • One of the first women to headline a WrestleMania event
  • Longest reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion

