Vince McMahon's Heartwarming Reaction After Learning About Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy

On Monday, Becky Lynch relinquished her title and announced that she is pregnant with fiance Seth Rollins’ baby. Since then, the couple has been receiving congratulatory messages from all over the world. Many WWE superstars also congratulated the couple and wished them well for the future.

Later, WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and gave his well-wishes. Vince McMahon praised Becky Lynch and hailed her as a ‘world-class athlete who will undoubtedly be a world-class mom’. He said that Becky Lynch was an incredible champion and he’s happy for her. Many reports claim that Vince McMahon was happy when Becky Lynch gave him the news in person. He also did not hesitate for a moment before granting Becky Lynch leave for the upcoming months.

.@BeckyLynchWWE is a world-class athlete who will undoubtedly be a world-class mom. She’s rewritten the book on what it means to be a champion on #WWERaw, and now she’s starting an exciting new chapter. On behalf of the entire #WWE family, congratulations! https://t.co/ELdJEpkEJe — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 13, 2020

Becky Lynch talks about the wedding and inviting Vince McMahon

Becky Lynch earlier revealed that because of the coronavirus pandemic, she and Seth Rollins decided to push their wedding date. She said their families and friends can’t travel amid the pandemic, which is why they took the decision. Becky Lynch said she and Seth Rollins would like their friends and family to be present at their wedding. She said she is not in a hurry to get married as she and Seth Rollins are going to be ‘together forever’.

While talking to TMZ a couple of weeks ago, Becky Lynch revealed whether she will invite Vince McMahon to her wedding or not. Becky Lynch said that she will invite Vince McMahon to her wedding because Big Show had once told her that rich people bring good and expensive presents. Becky Lynch added that she and Seth Rollins have a lot of money, but she would like some more.

"I got good advice from the Big Show, he was like, 'Invite rich people because they get you good presents,'" Lynch said.

